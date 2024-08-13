With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge
Long-time embedded systems provider Wind River Software has launched an enterprise-grade Linux distribution aimed for a new generation of edge deployments.
Rather than upgrade the company’s Wind River Linux distribution, which has been for the past 20 years tailored for traditional embedded systems (notably telecommunications), Wind River engineers built a new distro to match emerging cloud native environments with heterogenous, computationally limited edge computing devices running in remotely placed devices.
The distro, called eLxr, will be based on Debian but will also include advanced features as over-the-air (OTA) updates, software bills of materials (SBOMs), edge processing, predictive maintenance and data aggregation. The distro is released under the MIT open source license.
And rather than overseeing the project itself, Wind River’s plan is to have eLxr be community driven.
Linux Journal:
The eLxr project has launched its initial release of a Debian-based distribution that incorporates the intelligent edge capabilities of Debian, with plans to expand these for a streamlined edge-to-cloud deployment approach. eLxr is an open source, enterprise-grade Linux distribution designed to address the specific challenges of near-edge networks and workloads.
The eLxr project is a community-driven effort dedicated to expanding access to cutting-edge technologies for both enthusiasts and enterprise users seeking dependable and innovative solutions that scale from edge to cloud. The project produces and maintains an open source, enterprise-grade Debian-based distribution called eLxr that is user-friendly and fully honors the open source philosophy.