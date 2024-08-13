With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 13, 2024,

Long-time embedded systems provider Wind River Software has launched an enterprise-grade Linux distribution aimed for a new generation of edge deployments.

Rather than upgrade the company’s Wind River Linux distribution, which has been for the past 20 years tailored for traditional embedded systems (notably telecommunications), Wind River engineers built a new distro to match emerging cloud native environments with heterogenous, computationally limited edge computing devices running in remotely placed devices.

The distro, called eLxr, will be based on Debian but will also include advanced features as over-the-air (OTA) updates, software bills of materials (SBOMs), edge processing, predictive maintenance and data aggregation. The distro is released under the MIT open source license.

And rather than overseeing the project itself, Wind River’s plan is to have eLxr be community driven.