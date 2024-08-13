Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD), a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday, we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.