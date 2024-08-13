Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August
The Ubuntu Release Team has announced a postponement of the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, pushing back the rollout from the originally scheduled date of August 19 to August 29.
This delay addresses several high-impact bugs discovered during the final testing phase, ensuring a smooth upgrade from the earlier 22.04 LTS version.
Ubuntu’s first LTS point release, such as 24.04.1, typically marks the time when users of the previous long-term support version are encouraged to upgrade. It’s strongly recommended not to upgrade before then, as you risk breaking the system.
