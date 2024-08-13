posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 13, 2024



Quoting: Efinix introduce the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for "high-volume, mass-market applications" - CNX Software —

Seven parts are available namely Tz50, Tz75, Tz100, Tz170, Tz200, and Tz325, each offered with various packages and in commercial or industrial temperature range. Some are pure FPGAs without a hardened processor, while others are Linux-capable thanks to a hardened quad-core RISC-V block.

Like other Efinix FPGAs, the new Topaz SoC FPGA family is supported by the Efinity software (RTL-to-bitstream compiler) available for Windows 10/11 64-bit and Linux (Ubuntu/Red Hat Enterprise). The RISC-V block in the FPGA is based on the company’s Sapphire soft-core that can run bare metal code, RTOS, or Linux. Efinix also provides BR2-Efinix custom Buildroot external tree for building Linux with OpenSBI, U-boot, Linux, and Buildroot configuration files. The code and instructions on how to get started are available on GitHub.

Topaz FPGAs are suitable for industrial robotics with machine vision support, industrial printers, wireless repeaters, and broadcast imaging and controls thanks to their high-speed interfaces (MIPI, PCIe Gen3 x1, etc…), and FPGA fabric. I could not find pricing and availability information, but the company commits to supplying the new RISC-V SoC FPGAs until at least 2037. Additional information may be found on the product page and in the press release.