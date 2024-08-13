Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Silicon Angle ☛ Linux Foundation's latest initiative aims to promote 'irrevocable' open-source AI models
The Open Model Initiative or OMI was established in response to a number of recent decisions by creators of popular open-source models to alter their licensing terms. The creators highlighted the recent licensing change announced by Stability AI Ltd., regarding its popular image-generation model Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3). That model had previously been entirely free and open, but the changes introduced a monthly fee structure and imposed limitations on its usage.
Linux Foundation Welcomes the Open Model Initiative to Promote Openly Licensed AI Models
Today, the Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is excited to welcome the Open Model Initiative (OMI) to the Linux Foundation community. The OMI aims to foster the creation and adoption of high-quality, openly licensed AI models that push creativity forward, are free to use, and meet the growing demands for open source AI solutions.
SDTimes ☛ Open Model Initiative now hosted by Linux Foundation
The OMI was first launched earlier this summer by Invoke, CivitAI, and Comfy Org as a way to help creators find models that don’t have restrictive licenses.