Security Leftovers
Advantech, Canonical Partners to Enhance Industrial IoT with Ubuntu Pro for Devices
Advantech and Canonical have entered into a partnership to come up with Ubuntu Pro for Devices on the Advantech Edge Computing Platform. It is said to be transforming the industrial IoT landscape. The duo will be bringing several benefits to IoT, AI and industrial applications. Hence, security, support and system efficiency are learned to be enhanced.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Linux kernel impacted by new SLUBStick cross-cache attack
A novel Linux Kernel cross-cache attack named SLUBStick has a 99% success in converting a limited heap vulnerability into an arbitrary memory read-and-write capability, letting the researchers elevate privileges or escape containers.
The discovery comes from a team of researchers from the Graz University of Technology who demonstrated the attack on Linux kernel versions 5.9 and 6.2 (latest) using nine existing CVEs in both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, indicating high versatility.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Secure Yourself With GnuPG on Linux
GnuPG (aka GNU Privacy Guard) is a free, open source replacement for Symantec’s PGP suite that allows you to encrypt
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese hacker group StormBamboo successfully hijacked an ISP's automatic software updates with backdoor malware and bad Chrome extensions to breach a downstream target
Chinese hacker group StormBamboo exploit backdoored Windows and MacOS devices due to a critical security gap left by an undisclosed ISP.