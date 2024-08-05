Development, Devices, and Coding

When we discuss “secure by design,” we often focus on capabilities, features, and defaults—such as logging and monitoring, default-deny, regular updates, authentication, and minimizing by default privileges—rather than focus on the word “design.” Don’t get me wrong; those things are important. But if we have learned anything from the last several decades of evolving security practices, it is that security features and settings alone do not make for secure products.

For instance, the recent CrowdStrike outages and the Microsoft Storm 0558 incident illustrate that design choices have a significant impact on the security and reliability of a system. So what does it mean to have a secure “design” then?