Development, Devices, and Coding
-
Games
-
Dominic Szablewski ☛ PhobosLab
tl;dr: high_impact is small game engine for 2D action games. It's written in C, compiles to Windows, Mac and Linux as well as to WASM for the Web. It's “inspired by” my original Impact JavaScript game engine from 2010. The name high_impact is a nod to a time when C was considered a high level language.
-
-
Devices
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot
The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00
The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Unmitigated Risk ☛ The True Essence of Secure by Design
When we discuss “secure by design,” we often focus on capabilities, features, and defaults—such as logging and monitoring, default-deny, regular updates, authentication, and minimizing by default privileges—rather than focus on the word “design.” Don’t get me wrong; those things are important. But if we have learned anything from the last several decades of evolving security practices, it is that security features and settings alone do not make for secure products.
For instance, the recent CrowdStrike outages and the Microsoft Storm 0558 incident illustrate that design choices have a significant impact on the security and reliability of a system. So what does it mean to have a secure “design” then?
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Count Twice with Raku - Arne Sommer
You are given a string, $str, containing lowercase English letters only.
Write a script to print the first letter that appears twice.
-
MaskRay ☛ lld 19 ELF changes
I've developed CREL (compact relocations) to reduce relocatable file tremendously for LLVM 19. LLD now supports CREL with explicit addends. Clang and lld of different versions are not guaranteed to cooperate, unlike other features.
See Integrated assembler improvements in LLVM 19 for details.
-
Thorsten Ball ☛ Things you can do with codebases
It's easy to forget that we're surrounded by millions and millions of lines of code that we can access and build and run and modify and tweak — whenever and however we want.
Maybe we forget because open source has become the new normal? Or maybe because we all have some public repositories and don’t think much about it? Or maybe — and this is the one I’m putting my money on — it’s because we never stop to think about how amazing that really is?
-
Python
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Improve your code with namedtuples
One of the small things in Python standard library that I really like is collections.namedtuple. In his brilliant PyCon 2015 talk Beyond PEP 8 -- Best practices for beautiful intelligible code, Raymond Hettinger shows an example of a difficult to understand tuple.
-
-