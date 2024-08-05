Windows TCO: Ransom, Outages, and More
-
[Repeat] Zimbabwe ☛ ZB Financial Holdings Hacked For Ransom. Customer & Operations Data Leaked To The Internet
From what we understand, the attackers stole files, demanded a ransom to not release them, and when ZB refused, leaked the data on the dark web. It is also possible that the hackers encrypted the ZB’s files to prevent them from accessing the files as part of the attack.
-
The Register UK ☛ Fortune 50 biz paid $75M ransom to prevent stolen data leak
What's also interesting about the record-breaking score is that the gang didn't even bother to encrypt the victim's data: They "went straight for extortion," Stone-Gross said, and stole information to hold to ransom.
-
Scheerpost ☛ The Great Global Computer [sic] Outage Is a Warning We Ignore at Our Peril
July 18, 2024, will go down in history books as an event that shook up the world in a unique way. It gave the mass of humanity a pointed wake-up call about the inherent fragility of the technological systems we’ve created and the societal complexities they’ve engendered. Critical services at hospitals, airports, banks, and government facilities around the world were all suddenly unavailable. We can only imagine what it must have been like to be undergoing treatment in an emergency room at the time with a serious or life-threatening illness.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ EPA Urged To Boost Water Sector Cybersecurity Measures
The latest report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlights a pressing need for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to bolster its strategy for water sector cybersecurity. As cyber threats increasingly jeopardize the safety and reliability of water and wastewater systems across the United States, the GAO is calling for more cybersecurity measures to protect these critical infrastructures from attacks.
The water sector, encompassing nearly 170,000 water and wastewater systems nationwide, faces escalating cybersecurity risks. The GAO’s new report highlights the vulnerability of these systems to cyberattacks, which have the potential to disrupt public health and the environment significantly.