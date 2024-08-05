Windows TCO: Ransom, Outages, and More

The latest report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlights a pressing need for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to bolster its strategy for water sector cybersecurity. As cyber threats increasingly jeopardize the safety and reliability of water and wastewater systems across the United States, the GAO is calling for more cybersecurity measures to protect these critical infrastructures from attacks.

The water sector, encompassing nearly 170,000 water and wastewater systems nationwide, faces escalating cybersecurity risks. The GAO’s new report highlights the vulnerability of these systems to cyberattacks, which have the potential to disrupt public health and the environment significantly.