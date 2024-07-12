Red Hat: Still Herding CentOS Users Into Proprietary RHEL and Resorting to Buzzwords for Marketing

When thinking about multiple ways to approach a task or problem, it’s often useful to have some sort of framework. For the purposes of modernizing applications mostly in the context of Kubernetes-based application development platforms, we followed the 6 Rs framework, a model deriving from the 5 Rs created by market researcher Gartner in 2010 at a time when many businesses were starting to grapple with how best to move their legacy applications to a cloud. (Sometimes you’ll also see a 7 Rs variant.) You’ll find some differences in nomenclature from different sources but the overall framework is widely used.