Games: Double Dragon Revive, Drop Duchy, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Double Dragon is coming back from Arc System Works with Double Dragon Revive
Due out for release in 2025, Double Dragon Revive is bringing the almighty classic beat 'em up back for modern audiences from Arc System Works. It's coming to Steam too, so you'll be able to play it on Linux / Steam Deck with Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Drop Duchy combines Tetris-like block-dropping with kingdom building
Have to admit, Drop Duchy is a clever blending of genres. Giving you the block-dropping from the likes of Tetris with you building up a kingdom. You'll need Proton for this one.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Customize your slice in Pizza Hero a (currently free) Vampire Survivor-like
Pizza Hero is a new Vampire Survivor-like that you can currently add a free copy of to your Steam account for a limited time. There's no date mentioned yet when it will become a paid game, but it's in their plans, so you may want to quickly add it to your Steam Library to keep it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds many more Game Recording improvements
For both Steam desktop and Steam Deck, Valve released a fresh Steam Beta update that includes more improvements for the awesome new Game Recording feature.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open Source implementation of GOG Galaxy's Communication Service, Comet sees a first release
While it still has plenty of work ahead of it, Comet is a very promising project to bring the full power of GOG Galaxy over to Linux without needing to run their client in Wine. Note: this is a community project, not from GOG themselves.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute pet sim Hamster Playground is out now, free and Steam Deck Verified
Hamster Playground has today left Early Access as a finished game, ready for you to jump in and get adopting cute little furry friends. It has Native Linux support and is now Steam Deck Verified too!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Legends of Adventure is an upcoming Sierra On-Line documentary on the rise of adventure games
Do the names Ken and Roberta Williams ring any bells for you? If so, you might want to keep an eye on Legends of Adventure: The Story of Sierra On-Line.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Super reaKtor is the most insane-looking bullet hell I've seen in a good while
Think you have fast reflexes? Super reaKtor looks like it will thoroughly test you with its rather unique take on bullet hell.