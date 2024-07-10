Programming Leftovers
Leon Mika ☛ A Tour Of My New Self-Hosted Code Setup
I’ve been thinking about “breaking up” with Github on and off for a while now. I know I’m not the only one: I’ve seen a few people online talk about leaving Github too. They have their own reasons for doing so: some because of AI, others are just not fans of Microsoft. For me, it was getting bitten by the indie-web bug and wanting to host my code on my own domain name. I have more than a hundred repositories in Github, and that single github.com/lmika namespace was getting quite crowded. Being able to organise all these repositories into groups, without fear of collisions or setting up new accounts, was the dream.
[Old] Perma ☛ PRMA::Blog From Scratch
I have rewritten my blog from scratch. What was once a statically generated blog, is now a fully functioning web server written in Rust.
Simon Josefsson ☛ Simon Josefsson: Towards Idempotent Rebuilds?
After rebuilding all added/modified packages in Trisquel, I have been circling around the elephant in the room: 99% of the binary packages in Trisquel comes from Ubuntu, which to a large extent are built from Debian source packages. Is it possible to rebuild the official binary packages identically? Does anyone make an effort to do so? Does anyone care about going through the differences between the official package and a rebuilt version? Reproducible-build.org‘s effort to track reproducibility bugs in Debian (and other systems) is amazing. However as far as I know, they do not confirm or deny that their rebuilds match the official packages. In fact, typically their rebuilds do not match the official packages, even when they say the package is reproducible, which had me surprised at first.
Rlang ☛ Unleashing the Power of TidyDensity: Simplifying Distribution Analysis in R
If you’re a data scientist or statistician who often deals with probability distributions, you know the importance of seamlessly integrating these functions into your workflow.
Rlang ☛ Multilingual Documentation in R Packages
We are happy to announce the brand-new R Consortium Multilingual Working Group.
This Working Group came about after discussions during the R Project Sprint 2023 and will oversee the implementation of multilingual documentation support in R and organise community translation efforts. >
Rlang ☛ Extracting Strings Before a Space in R
Hello, R users! Today, we’ll dive into a common text manipulation task: extracting strings before a space.
Rlang ☛ Time Series Forecasting In R: From Moving Averages To Seasonal ARIMA
When it comes to time series forecasting in R, one thing you don’t lack is options. There are dozens of algorithms and their variations you can choose from, and doing so is usually overwhelming to newcomers. That’s where this article chimes in.
Andrew Healey ☛ Making Python Less Random
I was working on a game prototype written in Python when I came across a tricky bug. I was able to reproduce it (good), but because it depended on randomness, it was hard to iterate on a fix (bad).
-
FreeBSD ☛ Enhancing Memory Safety in Programming: Insights from the FreeBSD Vendor Summit
In response to these challenges, SRI International and the University of Cambridge developed the Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI), an innovative instruction set architecture extension designed to enhance memory safety. CHERI is based on a capability-based protection model, a concept with a long history in computer science. On a CHERI-enabled architecture, memory can only be accessed via capabilities. These capabilities are unforgeable tokens of authority, which specify the rights to access memory and other resources, providing fine-grained control over memory access and significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and corruption.
