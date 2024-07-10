Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

As a closing remark, I want to say that I don't think that my attempt is the best solution to data preservation, I'm not even sure if I'm gonna be able to use that system in five years, but at least it's one attempt at trying to preserve things.

Permacomputing is inspired from permaculture, its goal is to build resilience. The resilience of permaculture comes from trying different ideas, and seeing what sticks. If we all jump on the same language, and the same ecosystem, it makes it really fragile when one individual can just buy the whole thing, then you're left with a system that was never truly yours.