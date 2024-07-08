Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ Raspberry Pi's Remote Access Tool Now Supports All Pi Models
It's been just over a month since the launch of Raspberry Pi Connect, an official remote access tool that allows you to control your Pi computer from a web browser. Today, Raspberry Pi Connect is rolling out support for 32-bit Pi computers. The new Connect release also includes a remote shell access feature.
Raspberry Pi Connect was limited to 64-bit Pi computers at launch. In other words, it only worked on the Pi 4, Pi 5, and Pi 400. Newfound 32-bit support brings Connect to all models of Pi computer, including the original Raspberry Pi from 2012, the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero, and so on.
CNX Software ☛ SkyByte Mini Wi-Fi-controlled drone runs the open-source ESP32-Drone firmware (Crowdfunding)
The SkyByte Mini is a simple, miniature drone powered by the ESP32-WROOM-32 WiFi and Bluetooth module, and comprised of an MPU6050 inertial measurement unit, coreless motors, and plastic propellers. The Espressif ESP32-WROOM-32 module on the board provides a wireless connection that can be used to control the drone from a mobile app. The printed circuit board uses an “all-in-one” design that removes the need for 3D-printed parts and makes for a more compact final product.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications
ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Weird Amiga 600 Fault Repair
I have a lot of customer repairs in right now, and most are awaiting new parts (mostly SMD PLCC sockets, as I have run out). In the meantime, I bought a faulty Amiga 600 motherboard, which Karl Dyson (Retro32) pointed me to.
Logikal Solutions ☛ The Much Maligned Red Washer
Most fresh-out-of-college computer programmers were earning $20,000 – $25,000 per year at this time. We had student loans to pay for and cars that were “good enough for college” to replace. $5K for a computer was a huge chunk of our income. Not everyone had credit cards then and those of us who did had credit limits well south of that magic $5K. Computer Shopper was the only way we could have a home computer. Keep in mind, we were all working on Mid-range and Mainframe computers for our day jobs. This PC stuff was a get-rich-quick scheme like crypto currency is today.
Build it yourself became the path to riches and glory. It also came with one big problem.
CNX Software ☛ Cincoze DS-1402 review: Part 3: Ubuntu 24.04 tested on an defective chip maker Intel Core i9-12900E embedded system
In part one of the Cincoze DS-1402 review, I checked out the hardware of the modular rugged computer before testing the defective chip maker Intel Core i9-12900E embedded computer with backdoored Windows 11 Pro in the second part, and I’ve now had time to test the Cincoze DS-1402 embedded system with Ubuntu 24.04. I’ve tested most features in Linux, ran some benchmarks, evaluated the gigabit Ethernet performance of some of the ten Ethernet ports, checked CPU temperature under a stress test with and without the fan, measured power consumption, and more.