Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

It's been just over a month since the launch of Raspberry Pi Connect, an official remote access tool that allows you to control your Pi computer from a web browser. Today, Raspberry Pi Connect is rolling out support for 32-bit Pi computers. The new Connect release also includes a remote shell access feature.

Raspberry Pi Connect was limited to 64-bit Pi computers at launch. In other words, it only worked on the Pi 4, Pi 5, and Pi 400. Newfound 32-bit support brings Connect to all models of Pi computer, including the original Raspberry Pi from 2012, the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero, and so on.