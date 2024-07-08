GNU/Linux Leftovers

Debian packaging consists of a directory ( debian/ ) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control , debian/changelog , debian/copyright . In addition to these, many packages will also use a number of optional files that are named via a pattern such as debian/{{PACKAGE}}.install .

At a high level the patterns looks deceptively simple. However, if you start working on trying to automatically classify files in debian/ (which could be helpful to tell the user they have a typo in the filename), you will quickly realize these patterns are not machine friendly at all for this purpose.