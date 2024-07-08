GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 270: Linux Mint Beta, SSH Security Vulnerability, Bye CentOS Linux & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we got new releases from EndeavourOS, Pipewire and more. Linux Mint is in the news this week with the Beta of their next major version of their distro.
Games
Why average FPS and 1% low FPS are misleading
In SuperTuxKart 1.5, it will be possible to set the integrated frame-limiter to various values, including 1000 which is practically speaking unlimited. This is another advantage over the methods OpenBenchmarking currently has to use, where the maximum FPS cannot exceed 120.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/07/07
I got quote-happy this week. Ladybird Browser Initiative. (via several places) Related to the previous link: Mozilla is an advertising company now and Mozilla’s Original Sin. The new Fantasy Steampunk Storybundle, with orcs!
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Sudhanshu Tiwari: GSoC 2024: Week 3-4 Report
OMG! Linux ☛ After 14 Years of Cantarell, GNOME is Testing a New Default Font
So what’s prompted a change?
GNOME Foundation member Cassidy James Blaede, in an initiative ticket proposing (and now partly tracking) the change, explains it thus: [...]
Debian Family
Niels Thykier: Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control, debian/changelog, debian/copyright. In addition to these, many packages will also use a number of optional files that are named via a pattern such as debian/{{PACKAGE}}.install.
At a high level the patterns looks deceptively simple. However, if you start working on trying to automatically classify files in debian/ (which could be helpful to tell the user they have a typo in the filename), you will quickly realize these patterns are not machine friendly at all for this purpose.
