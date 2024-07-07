posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS —

Worth mentioning that Naga could get the frames at that range by lowering the resolution and keeping the visual settings low. However, given the very old hardware of the Nintendo Switch, getting such a performance out of the gaming handheld is definitely impressive. This mod even allowed Naga to run Fallout New Vegas at 60 FPS in indoor areas.

If you're planning to replicate this mod, it's worth noting that Naga used Box64 and Wine to get these games running. The Ubuntu installed on this modded Nintendo Switch is L4T 18.04, and it has a custom kernel. You can learn more by watching Naga's video that's attached below.