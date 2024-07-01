today's programming leftovers
-
Rachel ☛ What happened to my /edu page, and why it came back
So, if you haven't been keeping track, the virtual terminal is back online, and has been for about two years, but without new content.
If you like watching terrible code happen, you might enjoy it.
-
Eric Bailey ☛ Free idea: design token ugly mode
Design tokens arose to help prevent this kind of almost-but-not-quite visual leakage and drift. The idea here is you have a platform-agnostic source of canonical truth for things like color, typefaces, line height, border radius, drop shadows, etc.
These primitives are then given a semantic layer of abstraction before being threaded into production code, and viola! Your color token will be able to quickly and confidently replace cornflower blue with emerald green across an entire experience or suite of experiences.
-
Chris Wellons ☛ Symbol inspection tools for w64devkit: vc++filt and peports
I introduced two new tools to w64devkit, vc++filt and peports (pronounced like purports), which aid manual symbol inspection and complement one another. As of this writing, the latter is not yet in a release, but it’s feature-complete and trivial to build if you wanted to try it out early. This article explains the motivation and purpose for each.
-
MaskRay ☛ Integrated assembler improvements in LLVM 19
Within the LLVM project, MC is a library responsible for handling assembly, disassembly, and object file formats. [Intro to the LLVM MC Project], which was written back in 2010, remains a good source to understand the high-level structures.
In the latest release cycle, substantial effort has been dedicated to refining MC's internal representation for improved performance and readability. These changes have decreased compile time significantly. This blog post will delve into the details, providing insights into the specific changes.
-
Rlang ☛ Calculating Z-Scores in R: A Step-by-Step Guide
Calculating Z-Scores in R: A Step-by-Step Guide, Z-scores measure how many standard deviations an individual data value is from the mean.
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Blocking bogus URL parameters
I decided to change my various pages to reject unknown URL search parameters. URLs mean things, and ideally only one URL will refer to a given document. And mangling URLs instead of respecting the Expires header is antisocial behavior.
-
Education
-
Undeadly ☛ Initial playlist of 28 BSDCan Videos released
We now know how quite a few of us will spend the next few hours and possibly days, while we eagerly await the arrival of the final six.
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE participates in OSPP 2024
We are pleased to announce our participation in the Open Source Promotion Plan (OSPP) 2024. KDE will mentor a project within this program. OSPP is largely organized by The Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Its goal is to encourage college students to engage in developing and maintaining open-source software.
This marks KDE Community's first year participate in OSPP, and we mentor a project.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
APNIC ☛ DNS evolution
The DNS is a crucial part of today’s Internet. Due to the fragmentation of the network’s address space caused by the depletion of available IPv4 addresses and the extended transition to IPv6, the Internet’s namespace has become the key characteristic that unifies it as a single network. However, the DNS is not a rigid and unchanging technology. It has changed considerably over the lifetime of the Internet and here I’ll look at what’s changed and what’s remained the same.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Plaintext is not a great format for (system) logs
The core problem is that log messages themselves almost invariably come with additional metadata, often fairly rich metadata, but if you store things in plain text it's difficult to handle that metadata. You have more or less three things you can do with any particular piece of metadata:
-