PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Audio CD Rippers, 15th Anniversary for Chief Editor

Last month, I told you about my best friend (“John”) and ripping his collection of CDs to audio files stored on a USB flash drive so he could listen to them in his new truck. As I promised in that article, this month we'll take a look at some of the programs in the PCLinuxOS repository for ripping audio files from your CDs.

I've purposefully restricted the programs featured here to ONLY include ripper programs where the ripping of audio files is its primary/only feature. That means I won't be covering K3b, which is also capable of ripping audio files from CDs. For K3b, it not only rips audio files from CDs, but is also a burner program for all types of optical media. Those “extra” features and abilities disqualify it from being featured in this article. There are also other programs that can access/rip audio files from your audio CDs, like Dolphin and Konqueror, but those are also file managers, so their primary use as file managers disqualifies them from being included in this article, as well.

Even with that “restriction,” there are three GUI programs (that I found) in the PCLinuxOS repository whose sole purpose is to rip audio files from your audio CDs.