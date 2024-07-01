FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2024



FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS. With Microsoft switching to the Windows operating system that focused on a graphical user interface, Hall wanted to keep this seminal command-line interface-based OS alive, so he built a public domain version (PD) of the text-based operating system. He would rename PD-DOS to FreeDOS soon thereafter, and it still receives updates up until today.

