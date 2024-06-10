Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Vista 11 is Rotting in The Netherlands
Netherlands is notorious for some Microsoft fanboyism
Edward Snowden's Leaks Proved That GCHQ Targeted Tor Network, So Why Not Other Security and Encryption Tools?
This isn't "conspiracy theory" territories; it makes perfect sense for GCHQ (and NSA) to try to undermine the confidentiality of all communications
Puff Pieces as a Service (Fake Articles for Sponsors to Link to)
Channel Futures and Red Hat Summit, money seems to have changed hands
In 2 years Techrights Too Will Turn 20
Still stronger than ever.
Links 09/06/2024: Microsoft Adds Windows’ Mass Surveillance (Recall) in Hibernation First (Boiling Frog, Like UEFI 'Secure' Boot)
Links for the day
Gemini Links 09/06/2024: Advertising and RISC OS 5.30
Links for the day
Netherlands: GNU/Linux and Chromebooks at About 5% - Highest in a Year
Maybe it's time to "Recall" what Microsoft truly is
Bullying by the Debian Project is a Disservice to Its Reputation and Its Community (of Volunteers and Users)
Debian even attacks its own users; Novell, Microsoft's lapdog, was never this aggressive
For the First Time, Android Measured as Higher (in Web Usage) Than Windows in New Zealand
Operating System Market Share New Zealand: Jan 2009 - June 2024
[Meme] The Web as a Source of News
News as webspam
Microsoft's Windows Has Fallen to New Lows in India (Just 13.7% According to statCounter)
Setting apart desktops and laptops, Windows is also down this month
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 08, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, June 08, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
