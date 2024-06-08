Software: RocksDB, Mesa, VLC, LibreOffice, GNOME, and More
-
Linux Links ☛ RocksDB – persistent key-value store for flash and RAM Storage
RocksDB is a persistent key-value store for fast storage environments based on LevelDB and ideas from Apache HBase.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Mesa 24.0.9 Released with OpenGL 4.6 Hey Hi (AI) Vulkan 1.3 Hey Hi (AI) and More
Mesa3d, or Mesa 3D Graphics Library, is an open-source implementation of various Graphics Hey Hi (AI) like vulkan, OpenGL ES, VDPAU, OpenCL, OpenMAX, and many more. It helps modern computers to simulate and render interactive 3D environments using OpenGL specification.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ VLC 3.0.21 Released with AMD Super Resolution Support
VLC, the popular free open-source media player, released version 3.0.21 after more than half a year of development. The release introduced AMD HQ Scaler support for Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs.
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: #151 Pride Month
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 31 to June 07.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ Winners in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2024 – Get your free sticker pack!
At the beginning of May, we began a new Month of LibreOffice campaign, celebrating community contributions all across the project. We do these every six months – so how many people got sticker packs this time?
-