Building a Home Server with Debian, Freexian, and Reproducible Builds
Linux Journal ☛ Centralize Your Digital World: How to Building a Home Server with Debian
In today’s digital age, managing and centralizing your data and services is becoming increasingly important. Whether you're looking to store your media files, run your own personal cloud, or host various applications, a home server can offer enhanced data privacy, security, and accessibility. This guide will walk you through the process of building a home server using Debian, one of the most stable and versatile GNU/Linux distributions.
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: DebConf Bursaries, /usr-move, sbuild, and more! (by Stefano Rivera)
Utkarsh is the bursaries team lead for DebConf 24. Bursary requests are dispatched to a team of volunteers to review. The results are collated, adjusted and merged to produce priority lists of requests to fund. Utkarsh raised the team, coordinated the review, and issued bursaries to attendees.
More and more, the
/usr-move transition is being carried out by multiple contributors and many performed around a hundred of the requested uploads. Of these, Helmut contributed five patches and two uploads. As a result, there are less than 350 packages left to be converted, and all of the non-trivial cases have patches. We started with three times that number. Thanks to everyone involved for supporting this effort.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 271 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
271. This version includes the following changes: [...]