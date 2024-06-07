Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Google, Microsoft: Russian Threat Actors Pose High Risk to 2024 Paris Olympics [Ed: Microsoft is the culprit, not the expert, so this is low-grade stenography]
Google and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft warn of elevated risks of cyber threats facing the 2024 Paris Olympics, especially from Russian threat actors.
Security Week ☛ Chinese Hackers Exploit Old ThinkPHP Vulnerabilities in New Attacks
Akamai warns that a Chinese threat actor is exploiting years-old remote code execution vulnerabilities in ThinkPHP in new attacks.
Scoop News Group ☛ FCC moves ahead on internet routing security rules
The Border Gateway Protocol regulations proved less controversial than a $200 million school and library cyber program.
Security Week ☛ Multiple Chinese APTs Targeted Southeast Asian Government for Two Years
Multiple Chinese state-sponsored groups have targeted a Southeast Asian government in a years-long cyberespionage campaign.
Security Week ☛ US Authorities Attempting to Recover $5.3 Million Stolen in BEC Scam
The US government is trying to recover more than $5.3 million stolen by cybercriminals through a BEC scheme from a workers union.
Security Week ☛ Exploitation of Recent Check Point VPN Zero-Day Soars
GreyNoise has observed a rapid increase in the number of exploitation attempts targeting a recent Check Point VPN zero-day.
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Patched in Kiuwan Code Security Products After Long Disclosure Process
It took code security firm Kiuwan nearly two years to patch several serious vulnerabilities found in its SAST products.
Security Week ☛ Interpol and FBI Break Up a Cyber Scheme in Moldova to Get Asylum for Wanted Criminals
A multinational operation by Interpol and the FBI cracked down on attempts in Moldova to sabotage one of the international police agency’s key tools, the Red Notice system.
Silicon Angle ☛ Hackers steal and offer for sale 3TB of data from Advance Auto PartsU.S. auto parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. has had 3 terabytes of data containing sensitive customer and employee details stolen and offered for sale on the latest incarnation of BreachForums.