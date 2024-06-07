Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenSSH introduces options to penalize undesirable behavior
So now we know: starting with OpenBSD 7.6, PerSourcePenalties will be enabled by default, and admins who do not themselves run PF or other network translation mechanisms will need to keep the consequences of incosiderate NAT use in mind.
-
Dhole Moments ☛ Towards Federated Key Transparency
In late 2022, I blogged about the work needed to develop a specification for end-to-end encryption for the fediverse. I sketched out some of the key management components on GitHub, and then the public work abruptly stalled.
A few of you have wondered what’s the deal with that.
This post covers why this effort stalled, what I’m proposing we do next.
-
Bob Monsour ☛ The node CLI scripts of my dreams
TL;DR: I built a few node CLI scripts to support the management of the 11ty Bundle database.
-
Thunderbird ☛ Our First Contributor Community Highlight
Thunderbird wouldn’t be here today without its incredible and dedicated contributors. The people developing Thunderbird and all of its add-ons, testing new releases, and supporting fellow users, for example, are the wind beneath our wings. It’s time to give them the spotlight in our new Contributor Highlight series.