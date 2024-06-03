posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024



Quoting: Endless OS vastly simplifies the Linux desktop so anyone can enjoy it | ZDNET —

Before you think this is your traditional Linux operating system… it's not. Endless OS is an immutable OS that is governed by OSTress. That means you can't install applications like you can with a traditional Linux operating system. This is done for security purposes (to keep the file system -- outside of /home -- read-only). Because of that, you can only install applications via the Software app store.

One tiny hitch in the internet connectivity plan is that to use Endless Key (which is a fantastic tool for learning about various topics via videos) you have to have an internet connection to download the "packs" for each of the three categories.

For example, I downloaded the "artist" pack, which is filled with videos on how to make things like bracelets, play the ukelele, how to graffiti your name, how to draw the human body, and more. You can also watch videos that serve to sate your curiosity, such as a video of violinists across the world playing for Ukraine, 2CELLOS playing live, and other delightful videos. Once you've downloaded the pack, you no longer need an internet connection.