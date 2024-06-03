Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer
Quoting: Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer —
Linux Mint will introduce important updates to its Software Manager app, enhancing the functionality and security of the application management tool and providing a seamless and safer computing experience for users. Here’s what it’s all about.
The new mintinstall Software Manager boasts a faster load time, with the main window appearing almost instantly upon launch. This improvement addresses one of the common gripes users had with previous versions, where the loading lag was noticeable, leading to a not-so-good user experience.
In addition, the Software Manager received a feature to disable unverified Flatpaks by default to boost security. As you know, this software distribution system has become the de facto standard among Linux users in recent years.
Original Post:
-
Monthly News – May 2024 – The Linux Mint Blog
The concerns voiced last month about GTK, Adwaita and libAdwaita were heard.
They were heard by many projects, including upstream apps, desktop environments and distributions.
They led to many discussions with a huge number of developers involved.
I want to stress the fact that some of these discussions involve GNOME developers and are very constructive.
Although no big decisions or solutions emerged yet there is a general consensus on the issues of cross-DE compatibility and independence from the GNOME project. There’s also consensus on the idea of working together on common technologies.