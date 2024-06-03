Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

HackerBox #0103 – Homebrew Showcases Retro Computers and PICO-56 Platform

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores  the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.

iWave Introduces iW-RainboW-G63M SoM for Network and Cloud Acceleration

The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.

9to5Linux

NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

Amarok 3.0.1 Open-Source Music Player Improves the Wikipedia Applet

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 2nd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.9 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to come with the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Lite 7.0 (codename Galena) is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and features the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Linux Lite 7.0 is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series.

news

Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024

Linux Mint Logo

Quoting: Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer —

Linux Mint will introduce important updates to its Software Manager app, enhancing the functionality and security of the application management tool and providing a seamless and safer computing experience for users. Here’s what it’s all about.

The new mintinstall Software Manager boasts a faster load time, with the main window appearing almost instantly upon launch. This improvement addresses one of the common gripes users had with previous versions, where the loading lag was noticeable, leading to a not-so-good user experience.

In addition, the Software Manager received a feature to disable unverified Flatpaks by default to boost security. As you know, this software distribution system has become the de facto standard among Linux users in recent years.

Read on

Original Post:

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Kdenlive 24.05.0 released
The team is happy to announce Kdenlive 24.05
Wine 9.10 Launches with Enhanced DPI Awareness
Wine 9.10 debuts with vkd3d 1.12, better DPI support, and C++ RTTI on ARM
6 Years Ago [original]
"version inflation" in action.
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
NixOS 24.05 released
Hey everyone, we are Weijia Wang and Jörg Thalheim
GNU/Linux Climbs to All-Time High of 7% in Jordan [original]
The latest from Jordan
Microsoft's Windows Falls to Market Share of 15% in Pakistan [original]
The latest
20 Years, Women-Run Site [original]
Susan from 2004 until 2013, then Rianne until present
Former Debian Developer Daniel Pocock (Independent) Running in European Elections This Week [original]
European Elections 2024: Midlands–North-West constituency
Final Preparations [original]
We're now exactly a week away from our 20-year anniversary as a site and we look forward to seeing those who attend the parties
Microsoft Lost South America [original]
Some new stats
18 Months of Abuse Against Guest Posts, Family Members, and Webhosts [original]
we shall carry on while habitually mentioning and responding to the attacks on us
 
Android Leftovers
Be Careful: These Android Apps Are Installing Malware, Stealing Your Data
Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer
Linux Mint's Software Manager has been significantly improved with faster loading, instant window display, and secure Flatpak settings
Endless OS vastly simplifies the Linux desktop so anyone can enjoy it
Endless OS isn't your ordinary Linux desktop distribution and it makes interacting with the operating system a thing anybody can do
OSMC's May update is here with a final Kodi 20.5 update
After April's OSMC release bringing Kodi v20.5, we planned to release Kodi v21 builds imminently
Libadwaita: Splitting GTK and Design Language
Recently, the Linux Mint Blog published Monthly News – April 2024
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
Amarok 3.0.1 Open-Source Music Player Improves the Wikipedia Applet
Amarok 3.0.1 is here a little over a month after Amarok 3.0 to add a couple of new features and various improvements.
How to Install MediaWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 [original]
In this article, you'll learn how to install and use MediaWiki on Ubuntu 24.04 with a step-by-step guide from installation to configuration.
Programming Leftovers and Hardware Hacking
Some technical stuff
Security Leftovers
Security related links/news
Linux 6.10-rc2
New RC for the next Linux
today's howtos
8 howtos for now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO stories for today
Amarok 3.0.1 released
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0.1
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 2nd, 2024
The 190th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 2nd, 2024.
Fedora Approves Exception for macOS Binaries in Asahi-Installer
Fedora FESCo grants an exception for shipping prebuilt macOS binaries to support Apple Silicon
Linux user share on Steam breaks 2% thanks to Steam Deck
The Linux user share on Steam has smashed through the 2% barrier
6 Top Free and Open Source Erlang Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: LXQt 2.0.0 running on EndeavourOS
On April 15th, the LXQt project announced the launch of LXQt 2.0.0. What is LXQt?
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
7 Years Ago [original]
we look back 7 years
Greece: GNU/Linux Hits 14% [original]
If one adds ChromeOS
Android Leftovers
Android Now Lets You Edit Text Messages
I'm sick of AI
Once upon a time, there was this thing called AI
Programming Leftovers
Perl and more
Open Hardware: FPGA, Arduino, HackerBox, and More
Some hardware news
today's leftovers
Debian, IBM, FSFE, Games...
This Week in Linux, Linux Link Tech Show, and Invidious
mostly new videos
2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Reveals High User Satisfaction
2024 FreeBSD Survey highlights user satisfaction and crucial OS features
Exciting New Features Are Coming to Thunderbird Mail Client
Thunderbird is closer to new releases with Rust-enabled builds
Ubuntu Cinnamon Makes Switching From Windows to Linux Easy, Here's How
Make your Windows to Linux transition as smooth as possible with Ubuntu Cinnamon
Calculate Linux – distribution optimized for fast deployment
Calculate Desktop is a Linux distribution based on Gentoo
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is included
There Has Never Been a Better Time to Switch to Linux
Linux and its family of distributions have been around for 33 years now
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows breaches and such
Mobile Systems With GNU/Linux
GNU-like Mobile Linux, postmarketOS, and more
today's howtos
half a dozen more howtos
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App
The development team behind the independently developed KaOS Linux distribution based on KDE software announced the release and general availability of KaOS 2024.05.
Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support
The Armbian community announced today about the availability of Armbian 24.5, codenamed Havier, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
EuroLinux 8.10 released
The EuroLinux 8.10 release is codenamed ‘Bucharest’
Rhino Linux 2024.1 Goes Live Overcoming Challenges
Rhino Linux 2024.1: Revamped with community-driven goals, a fresh organizational structure
NethSecurity 8.0 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.0 is a robust Linux firewall with new features, including MultiWAN, DPI filter, enhanced threat protection, and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kernel 6.8 end-of-life (EOL) and Microsoft-connected CISA makes a huge deal out of non-critical Linux flaws
Some kernel news
From the Hackdesk: Librem 16
Today, I’m excited to introduce the prototypes for our latest product, the Librem 16
8 Years Ago [original]
A lot has changed since then
Events and Communities: Kernel, LinuxCNC, LibreOffice, WordCamp
Mostly gatherings
pgtt v4.0 has been released
pgtt v4.0 has been released, this is a major release that adds the following features
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Some hardware leftovers
Software: Portmaster, Warp, and This Week in GNOME
Some FOSS leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's howtos
just some evening howtos
Programming Leftovers
Qt, R, Python
25 Years of Krita!
Twenty-five years. A quarter century. That's how long we've been working on Krita
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
FOSS and fakes
Canonical Announces Availability of Real-Time Kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu maker Canonical today announced the general availability of an enterprise-grade real-time Ubuntu kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating systems.
Audiocasts: "you'll own nothing", Hackaday Podcast, Turkey bans Distrowatch
Some new episodes
today's leftovers
many howtos for this afternoon
Programming Leftovers
includes some DB stuff, too
Security: diffoscope 269 released and Microsoft-connected CISA comments on Linux
Some security picks, FOSS-focused
GNU Projects: Source code archiving in Guix and GNU poke 4.1
Some GNU news
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-centric Devices
Hardware and Linux picks
Opt Green: KDE Eco's New Sustainable Software Project
Inspired by the successes of the "Blauer Engel Für FOSS" (BE4FOSS) project and KDE's ongoing Sustainable Software goal
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest, and Cassidoo
3 stories about Mozilla projects and people
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some of the latest from redhat.com and Fedora project
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows causing chaos
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.9 Is Now Available for Download
The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for June 2024 is now available for download, powered by Linux kernel 6.9, for those planning to deploy the popular rolling-release distribution on new computers.
Download YouTube Videos on Linux from CLI
Discover a step-by-step tutorial for downloading YouTube audio and video on Linux from the command line using yt-dlp.
Play Nintendo DS Games Using MelonDS Emulator on Linux [original]
Discover a step-by-step guide on how to install MelonDS Emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distros and play Nintendo DS games on PC.
Android Leftovers
How to Remove T-Mobile's Play Feed From Your Android Phone
Games: Selaco, Oxymoron Games (Project Hospital), Gourdlets, and More
7 gaming related news picks
OMGLinux on Raspberry Pi Connect, GNOME Podcasts, and Fragments
a bit old, but better late than never
CentOS 7’s Final Countdown: 30 Days Left Until Support Ends
CentOS 7 users, time's running out! Support ends June 30, 2024
Systemd-Free and Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.5 Is Here with Mesa 24.1, NVIDIA 555
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5 as the latest ISO snapshot of this systemd-free, immutable, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop.
Varia – simple download manager
It’s a GNOME-based utility written in Python and published under an open source license
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest
Austrumi – live CD Linux distribution
Austrumi is a bootable live CD Linux distribution based on Slackware
Exciting Updates on the GNOME Development Initiative and Sovereign Tech Fund
GNOME Foundation Executive Director Holly Million had a call this week with Tara Tarakiyee, our program manager at Sovereign Tech Fund (STF)
KDE Apps Initiative
A bit like Nate’s “5 minutes bugs” initiative, I’m announcing a new initiative to improve our applications ecosystem
Fedora Linux 40 election results
The Fedora Linux 40 election cycle has concluded. Here are the results for each election
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9 Years Ago [original]
When Ubuntu 15.04, a.k.a. "Vivid Vervet", was released (2015) systemd was still young
April/May in KDE Itinerary
Transitous is a community-run free and open public transport routing service
today's leftovers
openwashing and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links, mostly R
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Devices: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 more articles
The dead weight of packages in Gentoo
You’ve probably noticed it already: Gentoo developers are overwhelmed
Proprietary, Back-doored Windows Spying and Failing (Breaking Itself)
Some Windowss news
Linux Graphics: Intel, and AMD, and More
some graphics work/additions
Video of MiSTer FPGA and Latest Episode of BSD Now
new video/audio
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Software for GNU/Linux: GstarCAD, HAProxy, and Warp
3 software related items
today's howtos
only 3 more howtos for now