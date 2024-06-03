posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024



Quoting: Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer —

Linux Mint will introduce important updates to its Software Manager app, enhancing the functionality and security of the application management tool and providing a seamless and safer computing experience for users. Here’s what it’s all about.

The new mintinstall Software Manager boasts a faster load time, with the main window appearing almost instantly upon launch. This improvement addresses one of the common gripes users had with previous versions, where the loading lag was noticeable, leading to a not-so-good user experience.

In addition, the Software Manager received a feature to disable unverified Flatpaks by default to boost security. As you know, this software distribution system has become the de facto standard among Linux users in recent years.