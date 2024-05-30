Slackel – Linux distribution based on Slackware

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 30, 2024



Slackel is a Linux distribution based on Slackware and includes tools from Salix.

Slackel is fully compatible with Slackware but the difference is that it includes the current version of Slackware. Slackware users can therefore benefit from Slackel repositories.

Slackel disc images can be used in two different forms, Installation disc image and Live disc image. Slackel can be installed on external storage media (e.g. USB sticks, USB hard drives etc.)