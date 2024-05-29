GStreamer 1.24.4 Rolls Out with a Focus on Bug Fixes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024



A month after the previous 1.24.3 version, the GStreamer team announces the latest update to the stable 1.24 release series of the widely used cross-platform multimedia framework: GStreamer 1.24.4. This version focuses solely on bug fixes and security enhancements, ensuring a robust and secure experience for all users.

Users on any version of the 1.24 series can safely upgrade to 1.24.4 without concerns for compatibility or stability disruptions. Major bug fixes and improvements include: