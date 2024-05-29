today's howtos
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” Kickstarter Update
Pessimism is the path to happiness. Either you have the pleasure of being correct, or you are delightfully surprised. I had hoped that the Run Your Own Mail Server Kickstarter might bring in several thousand dollars.
H2S Media ☛ 2 ways to install FileZilla Client on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux
FileZilla client is used to connect the FTP server for remotely uploading or downloading the files. It is not only open source but also supports Windows, macOS, and GNU/Linux systems. In terms of protocols, it can be used with FTP, FTPS, and SFTP.
Linux Journal ☛ The Secret Weapon to Supercharge Your GNU/Linux System With Liquorix Kernel
Linux is renowned for its flexibility, security, and performance, making it the operating system of choice for developers, system administrators, and power users alike. However, the generic GNU/Linux kernel may not always meet the needs of users seeking maximum performance and responsiveness. This is where the Liquorix Kernel comes into play—a performance-optimized alternative that promises to supercharge your GNU/Linux system. In this article, we will explore what the Liquorix Kernel is, why you might want to use it, and how to install and configure it to get the best performance out of your system.
Make Tech Easier ☛ 5 Tips to Secure Your GPG Key in Linux
Enhance the security of your GPG key in GNU/Linux with these simple tips. Keep your online communications safe and protect your identity today.
It's FOSS ☛ I Installed Hey Hi (AI) Apps in a Single Click on My GNU/Linux System With Pinokio
You can also install Hey Hi (AI) apps in one-click with Pinokio Hey Hi (AI) browser.
It's FOSS ☛ Get AI-Generated Images for Free on Linux, Thanks to Google and Opera
Opera is a browser that has been around since 1996 and that has evolved consistently over the years to meet user needs. It has been available for Linux for a long time (except the Opera GX edition).
Even though other browsers like Chrome and Firefox are popular among internet netizens, Opera has been able to carve out its place in this ever-evolving market with its revamped offering, Opera One, that replaced the older browser.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Automatically Create, Delete, Write to Files on Startup in Ubuntu
This tutorial shows how to automatically create, delete files/folders, and/or write parameters into config files at startup in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux using systemd.
TecAdmin ☛ PostgreSQL: Creating a User, Database, and Assign Permissions
This guide will help you to create a user and database in PostgreSQL server. Also assign the permissions on created database to newly created user. You can also use the same SQL statements for existing databases and users.
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install and Configure an Email Server on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure a mail server on Ubuntu 24.04 [...]
Cassidy James Blaede: Recovering the BIOS on a Dell XPS 13 (9310)
It seems like every few months my work Dell XPS 13 just… dies. Or at least, it seems like it for a few minutes, making me panic about being able to do my work and wondering about backups. And then I remember that it just likes to play dead for no reason—maybe I recently did a BIOS update, maybe I had to open its chassis for some reason (like a jittery trackpad… another blog post I need to write), maybe the battery was totally discharged, or maybe it just wants to troll me. Idk. But it happens more regularly than it should.
The symptoms are more or less the same: [...]