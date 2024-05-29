posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024



Quoting: Mobifree's Open Source Strategy Challenging the Tech Giants —

For decades, the mobile software sector has been dominated by Big Tech, which is characterized by proprietary standards, closed-source software, and a focus on harvesting user data. These practices have raised significant concerns regarding privacy violations, user lock-in, poor labor standards, and environmental harm.

To address these multifaceted issues, Mobifree, a new project sponsored by the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet initiative, is challenging the status quo and advocating for a shift towards more open, respectful, and sustainable practices.

It’s not just a single entity but a powerful coalition of twelve organizations, united by a shared vision—to develop mobile open-source software that champions digital rights, fosters quality, and ensures fair competition.