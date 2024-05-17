Implementing DRM format modifiers in NVK
Collabora ☛ Implementing DRM format modifiers in NVK
This week we merged support for the VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier extension in NVK, the new open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware. We've also back-ported the code to the Mesa 24.1 staging branch, part of the upcoming Mesa 24.1 release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVK driver gets DRM Format Modifiers to work with Gamescope in Mesa 24.1
Just recently NVK, the open source Nvidia Vulkan driver, merged in a new Vulkan extension that is rather important and means it will work properly with Gamescope.