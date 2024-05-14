Tux Machines

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: Brane Dump: "Is This Project Still Maintained?" —

As both a producer and consumer of open source software, I completely understand the reasons someone might want to know whether a project is abandoned. It’s comforting to be able to believe that there’s someone “on the other end of the line”, and that if you have a problem, you can ask for help with a non-zero chance of someone answering you. There’s also a better chance that, if the maintainer is still interested in the software, that compatibility issues and at least show-stopper bugs might get fixed for you.

But often there’s more at play. There is a delusion that “maintained” open source software comes with entitlements – an expectation that your questions, bug reports, and feature requests will be attended to in some fashion.

This comes about, I think, in part because there are a lot of open source projects that are energetically supported, where generous volunteers do answer questions, fix reported bugs, and implement things that they don’t personally need, but which random Internet strangers ask for. If you’ve had that kind of user experience, it’s not surprising that you might start to expect it from all open source projects.

Of course, these wonders of cooperative collaboration are the exception, rather than the rule. In many (most?) cases, there is little practical difference between most projects that are “maintained” and those that are formally declared “unmaintained”. The contributors (or, most often, contributor – singular) are unlikely to have the time or inclination to respond to your questions in a timely and effective manner. If you find a problem with the software, you’re going to be paddling your own canoe, even if the maintainer swears that they’re still “maintaining” it.