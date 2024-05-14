The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

Highlights of Firefox 126 include adding “Linux” to Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string in an attempt to fix some website compatibility issues, renaming Firefox for Android’s “add-ons” settings to “Extensions” for consistency with Firefox for desktop and addons.mozilla.org, and enabling AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.