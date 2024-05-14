today's howtos
TecMint ☛ 15 Useful ‘dpkg’ Commands for Debian/Ubuntu Users
We will briefly describe each of these package managers before focusing on the ‘dpkg‘ command.
TecMint ☛ networkctl – Query the Status of Network Links in Linux
It is one of the new commands in the latest release of systemd that displays the state of the network links as seen by the systemd-networkd service.
HowTo Geek ☛ 15 Ways to Improve Ubuntu Without Touching the Terminal
Many people think that you need to use the terminal to properly control and tweak a Linux PC. While that might've been true 10 years ago, today, it's nothing more than a myth. So let's change how Ubuntu looks, feels, and operates without even opening the terminal or writing a single line of code.
[Repeat] The New Stack ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Pro on Your Servers [Ed: Become a slave of MS (Mark Shuttleworth); do you want him as your MASTER?]
Want to extend the support cycle of your Ubuntu servers and desktops? Why not give Ubuntu Pro a spin?