Raspberry Pi 5 Official M.2 HAT Now Available for NVMe Drives and AI Accelerators

posted by Marius Nestor on May 14, 2024



Raspberry Pi 5 was released in October 2024 with powerful components like the Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, as well as a VideoCore VII graphics card capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies.

While these upgraded components are quite attractive for Raspberry Pi fans wanting a faster computer, the Raspberry Pi 5 included another appealing feature, namely support for attaching M.2 M-key peripherals directly on the board through a so-called M.2 HAT, which will dramatically boost the performance.

