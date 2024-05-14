posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: These cool KDE Plasma features could woo you from Windows | ZDNET —

KDE Plasma never fails to impress me. With its beautiful aesthetic, outstanding performance, and ease of use, this open-source desktop environment could make anyone feel at home and thrilled to try something new.

Now, Windows users can be a hard group to woo. That's partially because, for many users, change isn't a desired shift in the daily grind. However, when people get a look at the KDE Plasma desktop -- even Windows users -- their interest is immediately piqued.