Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9

posted by Marius Nestor on May 14, 2024



Dubbed “Wynsdey”, Manjaro Linux 24.0 appears to be the first GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.9, which was released over the weekend. I don’t know how the Manjaro Linux team pulled this off, but good for them, showing the rest of the distro maintainers how to do it.

While Manjaro Linux 24.0’s flagship edition ships with the Xfce desktop environment, the other two official flavors, featuring the KDE Plasma and GNOME desktops, have been updated to the latest KDE Plasma 6 and GNOME 46 releases.

