posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: Forget Windows Emulation, These Game Stores Sell Native Linux Games —

As a Linux user, finding games that run natively on your desktop can be challenging. Many popular games are developed primarily for Windows, leaving Linux users to rely on emulators or compatibility layers like Wine.

Yet, several game stores offer native Linux games, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite titles without the hassle of emulation.