What role community plays in free software and more -- Interview with David Wilson
GNU Emacs is always a topic of discussion! It's the ultimate playground for people who want to customize their environment to their needs. It's inspiring to see so many people from a wide range of backgrounds become Emacs enthusiasts. Many get started on their free software journey by trying it out. Recently we've been talking a lot more about GNU Guix and Guile Scheme, the official extension language of the GNU project. My goal this year is to help more programming beginners get started with Scheme and functional programming as a way to build useful programs for their own needs and share them with other people. Lately, I've been spending a lot of time building a comprehensive course to go even deeper on Guile Scheme, and I've been amazed by the number of people who are excited to learn it!