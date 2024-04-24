today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ QV version 20240423 pre-alpha released
Please read the 20240419 announcement:
https://bkhome.org/news/202404/qv-version-20240419-pre-alpha-released.html
Since then, there have been bug fixes, see the forum:[...]
Applications
TechRepublic ☛ 7 GNU/Linux Commands to Help You with Disk Management
Jack Wallen, writing for TechRepublic Premium, presents some of the more useful disk management command line tools found on just about every GNU/Linux distribution. Once you have even a basic understanding of these commands, disk management in GNU/Linux will be considerably easier.
ZDNet ☛ 6 features I'd like to see GNU/Linux borrow from MacOS
If GNU/Linux borrowed these features from MacOS, it would be unstoppable.
Purism
Purism ☛ Purism Differentiator Series, Part 14: Surveillance Capitalism
Purism does not buy, sell, nor gather personal identifying information when using any of our products. Big Tech companies collect items such as: Where you go, what you buy, name, address, apps you use, contacts, political points of view, age, sex, race, skills, education, interests, things you hate, pregnancy status, where you grew up, religion, websites, search results, dwell time, just to name a few. More examples are available from our post about Nasty Software.
Purism ☛ Purism Differentiator Series, Part 13: Modularity & Right to Repair
Today, devices are designed to be cheap, short-lived and disposable. The assumption is that if something you buy breaks, the only solution is to throw it away. Repairability and longevity is simply not a factor in most consumers’ minds.
Laptop
Liliputing ☛ Velocity Micro NoteMagix M15 Meteor Lake laptop is available with backdoored Windows or Linux
The Velocity Micro NoteMagix M15 is a 16 inch laptop with an defective chip maker Intel Meteor Lake processor, support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and two M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe Gen 4x4 storage. It's also Velocity Micro's first laptop to be available with a choice of backdoored Windows or GNU/Linux operating systems pre-installed.
