today's leftovers

As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, the world seems to be on fire. Quite literally with some regions battling extreme wildfires, while other regions are drowning under massive flooding. Sea levels are rising, temperatures are climbing, and ice is melting. Amid all of this, it’s worth pausing and thinking about the Internet’s relationship with climate change.

There’s no question that strong, resilient infrastructure is critical for keeping people connected. But we recently saw just how important it is to also have a strong community built up to support Internet infrastructure—and each other.

Highlights of QEMU 9.0 include multi-queue support for the virtio-blk block driver allowing different queues of a single disk to be processed by different I/O threads, the ability to concurrently handle preallocation of memory backends using multiple threads in some cases, and support for the “mapped-ram” capability allowing for more efficient virtual machine snapshots, checkpoint-restart support for VFIO, and improved support for zero-page detection.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, EndeavourOS Gemini comes with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on both the live environment and the offline installation option. Users can choose between Wayland and X11 sessions from the SDDM login manager, but the former is enabled by default.

Featuring a smooth black Magnesium chassis, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processors with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, Intel Iris Xe G7 graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 release ships with the GNOME 46 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Spin, which defaults to the Wayland session as the X11 session was completely removed.

Synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” repositories and powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, the Tails 6.2 release features the latest Tor Browser 13.0.14 anonymous web browser, the Tor 0.4.8.11 client, improved detection of read and write errors when running Tails from a USB stick, and an updated Tails Upgrader utility to make “Upgrade later” the default option.

Coming two weeks after the fwupd 1.9.16 release, fwupd 1.9.17 is here to introduce support for new devices including the Asus DC201 dual 4K USB-C dock and Realtek Gen1 RTS541x HUB controllers.

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.