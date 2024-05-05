GIMP 2.10.38 Released with Much-Requested Backports of GTK3 Features

posted by Marius Nestor on May 05, 2024



Coming six months after GIMP 2.10.36, the GIMP 2.10.38 release is here to backport several other features from GTK3 to GTK2, including updating the Print Dialog’s size so that the buttons aren’t cut off anymore, fixing issues with the pop-up dialogs appearing behind the previous ones, as well as fixing several keyboard input bugs.

GIMP 2.10.38 also improves support for indexed PNG images with transparency to allow them to be exported with the correct colors, adds support for UTF-8 characters to the titlebar customization field, and prevents existing image comments from “leaking” into newly created images.

