ROCK 5 ITX: Now Featuring LPDDR5 Support and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications. 

9to5Linux

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.

TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX

Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.

Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks

The newly supported devices in the fwupd 1.9.19 release include the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840, and 2818. On top of that, the new fwupd release implements the ability to retry downloads as a workaround for flaky network connections.

Traefik 3.0 Reverse Proxy Rolls Out With Major Enhancements

Traefik Proxy 3.0

Traefik, a well-known name in the world of open-source proxies, serving as a dynamic ingress controller and application proxy designed to route and manage traffic for modern cloud-native applications, released its major 3.0 version.

Without overstating, we can confidently describe this release as a new stage in the software’s evolution. Why? It just brings a whole bunch of new opportunities. Additionally, since its last major 2.0 release five years back, in 2019, Traefik has seen staggering engagement, boasting over 3 billion downloads, 700+ contributors, and maintaining its position as the top API gateway.

Mozilla: cookies.txt for Firefox and an easy experiment to support behavioral advertising
Some Firefox picks
Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Valve released today Proton 9.0 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that lets you play Windows games on Linux systems.
Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed
Canonical has revealed the name for its next release
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0
LibreELEC 12.0 has released as final release, bringing Kodi (Omega) v21.0
[T2 Linux] T2 SDE release version 24.5
The release contains a total of 5140 changesets
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024
 
Navigating the Landscape: Windows and Linux in the Desktop Operating System Arena
In the realm of desktop and laptop operating systems, two giants have long been vying for dominance
X.Org on NetBSD - the state of things
A few years ago, I wrote a "state of things" blog post about Wayland on NetBSD. It's only natural that I should do one about X11, which is used by far more people to get a graphical environment on NetBSD.
All Android owners warned over invisible attack that can empty accounts without you realising
Canonical Called Out For ‘Microsoft-Esque Arrogance’ In Ubuntu
Canonical has been pushing its own Snap packaging format in recent Ubuntu releases
Snipe-IT is an asset management system
Some distros are intended for desktop computers, some for servers without a graphical interface, and others for special uses
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (17/2024): Funding for Cell Broadcasting support
Phosh receive a grant to implement Cell Broadcasting support, a Ubuntu Touch Q&A, experimental video recording in Megapixels on PinePhone (AllWinner A64, non-Pro) news from SculptOS and more!
Libreboot 20240504 released!
Libreboot is a free/open source BIOS/UEFI replacement on x86 and ARM, providing boot firmware that initialises the hardware in your computer, to then load an operating system (e.g. Linux/BSD)
TSAC: A New Free & Open Source Very Low Bitrate Solution
Developed by the author of FFmpeg and QEMU, TSAC is a new high-quality audio format with ultra-low bitrates that require NVIDIA GPUs
This Linux Distro Is Focused on Maximum Privacy and Anonymity, Here’s How to Use It
Protect your privacy with Tails
elementaryOS: Visualizing The Finish Line
First things first, congratulations to Ubuntu on releasing version 24.04!
FreeBSD Status Report First Quarter 2024
Here is the first 2024 status report, with 21 entries
Wine 9.8
new release
EndeavorOS 24.04 "Gemini" Brings KDE Plasma 6
After a long wait, you get the freshly baked KDE Plasma 6 with EndeavourOS 24.04.
Shotcut 24.04 Brings Surround Sound Encoder and Customizable Time Formats
Experience Shotcut 24.04’s powerful new features, such as rollback and customizable time formats, for video editing.
Linux Mint 22 to Boost XApp Independence, Says No to libAdwaita
Key changes that are coming up in the Linux Mint 22, securing user experience.
Funny or Annoying? How Google&apos;s New &apos;Audio Emoji&apos; Feature Works on Android
Arch’s mkinitcpio Get Boost to v39, Here’s What’s New
mkinitcpio 39 enhances boot speed with uncompressed cpio adjustments, ARM zImage support, a new ACPI hook, and more
Immich Team Goes Full-Time, Joins Forces with FUTO
Big news for Immich users! With FUTO's support, it is now going full-time, continuing its privacy mission without paywalls
Simplify hybrid cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
Architecting, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud environments can be a challenging and time-consuming process
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: Looking towards Plasma 6.1
This week we put some of the final Plasma 6.0 bugs to rest, and continued working towards Plasma 6.1 with a variety of UI improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Navigating Operating Systems in Military Operations: Ubuntu vs. Microsoft Windows (9M2PJU)
the choice between Ubuntu and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows for military purposes warrants thorough examination
This Week in GNOME: #146 Editing Markdown
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 26 to May 03
VirtualBox 7.0.18 Resolves Critical Networking Bug
The just-released VirtualBox 7.0.18 fixes host crashes with bridged networks and brings Linux guest improvements
PCLinuxOS Debian Edition
This month's article will highlight the efforts of the PCLinuxOS Debian Project
Linux Mint 22 Will Include Preinstalled App for Matrix
Linux Mint 22 will include a Matrix web client preinstalled when released later this year
ASPI caught spreading misinformation about open-source software
It's not often that you find someone writing about open source software and not bothering to make mention of the licences being used
Microsoft says April Windows updates break VPN connections
Microsoft has confirmed that the April 2024 Windows security updates break VPN connections across client and server platforms
Yocto Project 5.0 “Scarthgap” released with Linux 6.6 and plenty of changes
The Yocto Project 5.0 codenamed “Scarthgap” has just been released with Linux 6.6, glibc 2.39, LLVM 18.1, and over 300 other recipe upgrades
Is Your Android Smartphone At Risk From A ‘Dirty Stream’ Attack?
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
This Extension Adds a Progress Bar to GNOME Shell Media Controls
Media Progress is a new GNOME Shell extension that adds a real-time progress bar to the MPRIS notification/sound control doohickey that shows in the notification area
Nano 8.0 Command-Line Text Editor Released
Beloved by countless Linux users, the Nano text editor rolls out v8.0 'Grus grus' with modernized bindings
Poettering announces tool in new systemd version to replace sudo
Some Debian developers who preferred the older init system, sysVinit, forked the distribution
Perens proposes new licence for today's open source world
Veteran open source advocate Bruce Perens, creator of the open source definition that has provided the rules for open source software for the last 26 years
LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.2.3 is now available for download as the third point release to the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 70 bugs for improved stability and robustness.
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Gen4 (4th generation) TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop with an updated processor from the AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series.
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring Rhino Linux
It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop
OpenTofu 1.7.0 Rolls Out with Important Enhancements
OpenTofu 1.7.0 Terraform alternative released with end-to-end state encryption, dynamic functions, and more
Only free and open source software are eligible for inclusion
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Family of free and friendly open source software
Or FOFAFOSS. Rolls right off your tongue
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.9, Linux 6.6.30, Linux 6.1.90, Linux 5.15.158, Linux 5.10.216, Linux 5.4.275, and Linux 4.19.313
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.9 kernel
Serpent OS: Calm Before The Storm
It's that time of month again, and we have some details to share with you on boot management, as well as plans for real installs landing in May
