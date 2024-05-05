posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 05, 2024



Quoting: Traefik 3.0 Reverse Proxy Rolls Out With Major Enhancements —

Traefik, a well-known name in the world of open-source proxies, serving as a dynamic ingress controller and application proxy designed to route and manage traffic for modern cloud-native applications, released its major 3.0 version.

Without overstating, we can confidently describe this release as a new stage in the software’s evolution. Why? It just brings a whole bunch of new opportunities. Additionally, since its last major 2.0 release five years back, in 2019, Traefik has seen staggering engagement, boasting over 3 billion downloads, 700+ contributors, and maintaining its position as the top API gateway.