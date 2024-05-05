Windows TCO Leftovers
Modern Diplomacy ☛ World War III: A Diffused Detonation, not a Thundering Boom
The world is transfixed by headlines warning of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, sparking fears of a potential catalyst for World War III. Yet, amidst these concerns lies a fundamental truth: World War III is not a distant specter, but a grim reality unfolding before our very eyes. It’s not a traditional clash of empires or armies marching across continents. Gone are the days of conventional warfare. Today’s war is a hydra-headed monster – a tangled web of low-intensity conflicts, a clandestine affair, a shadowy ballet of proxy battles, drone strikes, and covert operations which is reaching into every corner of the world and eroding the very fabric of peace and security.
US Dept Of State ☛ The United States Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity Targeting Germany, Czechia, and Other EU Member States - United States Department of State
The U.S. Department of Justice has worked with Germany to remediate a network of hundreds of small office/home office routers that APT28 was using to conceal and carry out malicious activity, including the exploitation of CVE-2023-23397 against targets in Germany. The DOJ action further blocked the GRU from regaining access to remediated devices.
[Old] TechTarget ☛ Fancy Bear hackers still exploiting Microsoft Exchange flaw
Microsoft and Polish Cyber Command warned enterprises that Russian nation-state hackers are exploiting CVE-2023-23397 to gain privileged access to Exchange email accounts.
Deutsche Welle ☛ Germany summons Russian envoy over cyberattack
The Czech Republic said its institutions too have been targeted by APT28, also known as Fancy Bear and controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence service. The Czech Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it believed the group had exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft's Outlook program.
Sightline Media Group ☛ Impact of massive health care cyberattack on vets remains unclear
But corporate leaders have acknowledged that “a substantial proportion of people in America” could have been affected by the breach, and understanding the scope of its impact could take months.
The Feb. 21 [breach] disrupted VA and military pharmacy operations along with thousands of civilian medical offices. VA payments to outside medical offices were also temporarily halted.