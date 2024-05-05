posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 05, 2024



Canonical Called Out For 'Microsoft-Esque Arrogance' In Ubuntu

Canonical has been called out for making it harder than ever for users to install .deb, with It’s FOSS News saying the company is displaying “Microsoft-esque arrogance.”

Canonical has been pushing its own Snap packaging format in recent Ubuntu releases. Like its competitor Flatpak, Snap is an effort to give users the ability to install the latest and greatest software, regardless of whether they are running a rolling release Linux distro or an older long-term support (LTS) one. Unlike Flatpaks, however, Snaps are relatively unpopular and not used much outside of Ubuntu.

As It’s FOSS points out, Canonical has made it harder to install .deb files—the native app package format for Debian and Ubuntu-based systems—by removing the built-in Software Center’s ability to install them. In previous versions, double-clicking on a .deb package would open the file in the Software Center and prompt the user to install it.