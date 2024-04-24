Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Fedora
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Is a slow but low-consumption system more energy efficient? Let’s measure, with RHEL!
Both systems have Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) installed. The SUT is running pmcdand pmda-denki to provide metric data. The control system is running PCP to collect the data and store it in archive files for later evaluation. Ansible playbooks are used to install the required packages on both systems.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ The Official Flathub Website Just Got a Fab Revamp
Next time you stop by the Flathub website you will notice it’s had a bit of a revamp. The latest UI refresh lands a year after its last big redesign and builds on that look by adding new on-page features. These changes make it easier for GNU/Linux users to find the apps they are looking for and come across new software they might not have heard of.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Data resiliency: 5 features of Portworx with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS
With Portworx and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization running on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), users can reliably migrate their virtual machines to the cloud, and still get access to all the enterprise-grade storage features they need to run their applications in production.
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Why You Should Consider AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta for Your Desktop
AlmaLinux 9.4 beta has been released and provides compelling reasons to consider it for desktop usage. While AlmaLinux is primarily known as a reliable server operating system, it can also function effectively as a desktop OS. Security, stability, and long-term support are key advantages of choosing AlmaLinux 9.4 beta as your desktop OS.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Fedora Extends Flock’s Call for Proposals to April 29
Those who wish to speak at this year's Flock to Fedora conference still have until Monday, April 29 to apply.