Free and Open Source Software
Snipe-IT - asset management system - LinuxLinks
Snipe-IT is an asset management system. It was designed to enable IT departments to track who has which laptop, when it was purchased, which software licenses and accessories are available, and so on.
Snipe-IT is built on Laravel, it follows a standard Laravel MVC file structure.
This is free and open source software.
ART - fork of RawTherapee - LinuxLinks
ART (Another RawTherapee) is cross-platform raw image processing program.
ART is a derivative of the popular RawTherapee, trading a bit of customization and control over various processing parameters for a simpler and (hopefully) easier to use interface, while still maintaining the power and quality of RawTherapee.
This is free and open source software.