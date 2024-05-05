Today in Techrights
Free Software Community/Volunteers Aren't Circus Animals of GAFAM, IBM, Canonical and So On...
Playing with people's lives for capital gain or "entertainment" isn't acceptable
[Meme] The Cancer Culture
Mission accomplished?
[Meme] People Who Don't Write Code Demanding the Removal of Those Who Do
She has blue hair and she sleeps with the Debian Project Leader
Jaminy Prabaharan & Debian: the GSoC admin who failed GSoC
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
Jonathan Carter, Matthew Miller & Debian, Fedora: Community, Cult, Fraud
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
Techrights This May
We strive to keep it lean and fast
Links 04/05/2024: Attacks on Workers and the Press
Gemini Links 04/05/2024: Abstractions in Development Considered Harmful
Links 04/05/2024: Tesla a "Tech-Bubble", YouTube Ads When Pausing
Germany Transitioning to GNU/Linux
Why aren't more German federal states following the footsteps of Schleswig-Holstein?
IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 03, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, May 03, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Alexander Wirt, Bucha executions & Debian political prisoners
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
Links 03/05/2024: Clownflare Collapses and China Deploys Homegrown Aircraft Carrier
IBM's Decision to Acquire HashiCorp is Bad News for Red Hat
IBM acquired functionality that it had already acquired before
Apparently Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Again (Late Friday), Meaning Mass Layoffs Every Month This Year Including May
not familiar with the source site though
