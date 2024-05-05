Open Hardware: Amiga 500, KiCad, RISC OS, Raspberry Pi, and More
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Modifying a PC floppy drive to work inside an Amiga 500
My Amiga 500 Plus no longer has an internal floppy drive. It was given away months ago to help another Amiga user. I needed to replace it, and I realised that I’m completely out of Amiga floppy drives. So, I decided to see if I could convert a PC one to fit. Here is the story.
Hackaday ☛ Giving Your KiCad PCB Repository Pretty Pictures
Publishing your boards on GitHub or GitLab is a must, and leads to wonderful outcomes in the hacker world. On their own, however, your board files might have the repo look a bit barren; having a picture or two in the README is the best. Making them yourself takes time – what if you could have it happen automatically? Enter [kicad-render], a GitHub&GitLab integration for rendering your KiCad projects by [linalinn].
Hackaday ☛ RISC OS Gets An Update
There should be rejoicing among fans of the original ARM operating system this week, as the venerable RISC OS received its version 5.30 update. It contains up-to-date versions of the bundled software as well as for the first time, out-of-the-box WiFi support, and best of all, it can run on all Raspberry Pi models except the Pi 5. If you’ve not encountered RISC OS before, it’s the continuing development of the OS supplied with the first ARM product, the Acorn Archimedes. As such it’s a up-to-date OS but with an interface that feels like those of the early 1990s.
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing In Custom PLA With A TPU Core
[Stefan] from CNC Kitchen explored an unusual approach to a multi-material print by making custom PLA filament with a TPU core to make it super-tough. TPU is a flexible filament whereas PLA is hard almost to the point of being brittle. The combo results in a filament with some unusual properties, inviting some thoughts about what else is possible.
Hackaday ☛ How Does The Raspberry Pi Rack Up Against A Mini PC?
When the first Raspberry Pi came out back in 2012 it was groundbreaking because it offered a usable little Linux machine with the proud boast of a $25 dollar price tag. Sure it wasn’t the fastest kid on the block, but there was almost nothing at that price which could do what it did. Three leap years later though it’s surrounded by a host of competitors with similar hardware, and its top-end model now costs several times that original list price.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ROCK 5 ITX: Now Featuring LPDDR5 Support and Dual 2.5GbE Ports
The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications.