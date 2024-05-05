Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Compare numeric vectors in R
Compare numeric vectors in R, we explore the usage of the ‘near’ function from the ‘dplyr’ package in R programming.
The article is divided into two examples, with the first one demonstrating the basic application of the ‘near’ function and the second one showcasing its flexibility with user-defined tolerance.
Michal Pitr ☛ GPU Programming
One of the great joys of software engineering is dispelling magic. I’ve written code that executed on a GPU using frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow, but I never understood the “how”. It’s time to dispel the magic of GPU programming and learn how it works under the hood.
Silicon Angle ☛ How software engineering leaders can improve user experience design
The majority of modern user interface design relies on the reuse and assembly of proven UI design patterns.
Software engineering leaders must evaluate and select from platform-based, open-source and in-house design systems to build the best digital products in the least amount of time. They can use the following three best practices to build better products faster with design systems:
The Register UK ☛ For BASIC's 60th, three modern BASICs release new versions
May Day 2024 was the 60th anniversary of the BASIC programming language, and multiple FOSS BASIC-related projects released new versions in celebration.
Three very different flavors of BASIC seem appropriate for a language that spawned more different and subtly incompatible dialects than any other – but at Vulture Towers we choose to interpret that as a sign of its success rather than a failing.
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Four
We’re onto some more complex data structures today: arrays, and structs. I’ve skipped a couple of sections on the Tour of Go that I’m working through as part of this, but I’ll double back to them later (at the time of writing, I don’t fully understand what the defer statement is used for).
Nicolai Hähnle: A new kind of git history
Discussions about rebase vs. merge are familiar territory for anybody with an interest in version control in general and git in particular. I want to finally give a more permanent home to an idea that I have expressed in the past and that I've occasionally seen others hint at in those discussions as well.
Barry Kauler ☛ Gittyup GUI Git client
I have been using SmartGit for years. It is a commercial product, with a free license for non-commercial use. It is a great product; however, sometimes there are inconveniences. It "phones home" at every startup, and frequently insists on perfoming an update. A few times, I had to re-validate the free license. Recently, at startup it reports downloading "git", but I already have git, and I hit "Exit" then restart SmartGit and then it doesn't try and download git. Weird.
Medevel ☛ Can Lapce Replace VSCode? A Deep Dive into Lapce's Unique Features
Lapce is an open-source code editor that stands out for its speed and power. Built with Rust, it offers native GUI and high performance, making it a perfect tool for developers.
Rlang ☛ R Shiny Highcharts – How to Create Interactive and Animated Shiny Dashboards
Welcome to the third (and final) part of our R Highcharts article series. So far, you’ve learned how to make basic interactive charts, and how to make drilldown charts.
Rlang ☛ Highlights from ShinyConf 2024
ShinyConf 2024 was a resounding success! We brought together the vibrant R/Shiny community for three days of insightful sessions, engaging workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. From seasoned developers to newcomers, the conference had something for everyone.
Rlang ☛ Things that can go wrong when using renv
Throughout the Epiverse project, we use the renv R package to ensure reproducibility of the training materials and the pipelines we are providing.
TecAdmin ☛ Shell Scripting Challenge 002! Guess the Output?
Welcome to Shell Scripting Challenge 002! In this challenge, we’ll explore a simple Bash script and try to predict its output. Shell scripting is not only practical but also fun when you dive into the nuances of its behavior.
