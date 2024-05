[T2 Linux] T2 SDE release version 24.5

May 05, 2024

updated May 05, 2024



The release contains a total of 5140 changesets, including approximately 5314 package updates, 564 issues fixed, 317 packages or features added and 163 removed. Around 53 improvements.

Official ISOs are now automatically run through a CI testsuite before release. The newly started testsuite project tests various program binaries and whether the architectural ISOs fully boot.

