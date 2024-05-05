Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Edubuntu - Linux distribution designed for use in classrooms
Edubuntu is a community effort that seeks to bring the freedom of the Linux desktop and the vast library of open source education software into the classroom. It’s aimed at users aged 6 to 18. It was designed for easy installation and ongoing system maintenance.
Edubuntu is built upon Ubuntu.
Pentoo Linux - security-focused livecd based on Gentoo
Pentoo is a Live CD and Live USB designed for penetration testing and security assessment. It offers a good selection of applications and tools designed to perform penetration testing.
Based on Gentoo Linux, Pentoo is provided both as 32 and 64 bit installable livecd. Pentoo is also available as an overlay for an existing Gentoo installation. It features packet injection patched wifi drivers, GPGPU cracking software, and lots of tools for penetration testing and security assessment. The Pentoo kernel includes grsecurity and PAX hardening and extra patches – with binaries compiled from a hardened toolchain with the latest nightly versions of some tools available.