The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications.

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.

Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.